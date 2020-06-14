Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of FactSet Research Systems worth $35,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

