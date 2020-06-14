Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $37,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 39.3% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $77.32 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

