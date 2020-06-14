Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.44% of Nutrien worth $83,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,724,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,264,000 after acquiring an additional 352,390 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after acquiring an additional 173,724 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after buying an additional 850,459 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,674,000 after buying an additional 744,514 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,388,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Nutrien stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.