NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 341,026 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

NetApp stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

