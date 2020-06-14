M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,624 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

