M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,997 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.10 and its 200 day moving average is $231.90. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.