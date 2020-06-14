M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.45 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,942 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

