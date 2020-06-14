M&T Bank Corp Purchases 359 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

