M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,485 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $235,611,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after buying an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $81.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

