M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,808 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PK opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.