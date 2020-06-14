M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 16.9% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $127.82 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

