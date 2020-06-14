M&T Bank Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetEase by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

Shares of NTES opened at $409.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $427.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

