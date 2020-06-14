M&T Bank Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,760 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.