M&T Bank Corp Has $1.14 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

