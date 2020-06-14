M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hologic by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

