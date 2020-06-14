M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of EFX opened at $167.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average of $142.96. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

