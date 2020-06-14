M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $99.64 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

