M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

