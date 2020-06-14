M&T Bank Corp Buys 97 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $135.01 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

