M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,681 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Boston Properties stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.