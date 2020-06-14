M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,970 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spotify in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $180.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.08. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $197.28.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Spotify’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

