M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,301,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $15,489,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,733 shares of company stock worth $107,657,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

SGEN opened at $151.16 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $168.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

