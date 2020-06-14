MML Investors Services LLC Sells 870 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Nucor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Nucor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

