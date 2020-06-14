MML Investors Services LLC Sells 51,387 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,387 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

