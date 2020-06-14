MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 294,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $84.31 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

