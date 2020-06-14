MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

