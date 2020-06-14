MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.51. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.