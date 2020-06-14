MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in IHS Markit by 74.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 15.4% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 34,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 235,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 853,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

INFO stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

