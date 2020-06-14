MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.