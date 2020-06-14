MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $297.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.19.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

