MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 192.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock worth $1,034,435 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

