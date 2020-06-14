MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,157,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.94. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $142.27.

