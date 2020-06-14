MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 832 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $184.08 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.00.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

