Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.90% of Michaels Companies worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

MIK stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.