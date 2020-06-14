Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $26,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after buying an additional 1,062,895 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,865,000 after buying an additional 2,161,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,863,000 after buying an additional 526,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,876 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.98. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

