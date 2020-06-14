Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,820 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 713,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.58% of Wynn Resorts worth $37,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,425 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

