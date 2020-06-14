Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 650,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $41,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

