Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,496 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $38,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,596,367. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

