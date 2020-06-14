Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 288,798 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $41,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,173,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 409,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of FBHS opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

