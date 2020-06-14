Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of NOW worth $35,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NOW by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $62,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NOW by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $8.41 on Friday. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $919.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.90.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

