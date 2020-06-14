Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $39.57 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 175.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 522,163 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of Alliant Energy worth $39,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after buying an additional 477,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,482,000 after buying an additional 989,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,679,000 after purchasing an additional 229,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

