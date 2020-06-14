Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $29.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,518,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.58% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $29,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 393.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

