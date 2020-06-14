Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mylan were worth $27,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 3,299,304 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter worth $37,577,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after buying an additional 1,757,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.