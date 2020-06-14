Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $26.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 937,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vale were worth $26,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,775,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Vale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,054 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vale by 143.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,371,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,478 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

