Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,145 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PVH were worth $40,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after buying an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 158,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

PVH stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.02. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.