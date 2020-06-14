Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $29,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

