Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of Peloton worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Peloton by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock worth $247,043,237.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

