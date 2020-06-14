Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 306,848 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,885,000 after buying an additional 438,753 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 72.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,704 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 112.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

