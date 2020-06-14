Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 657,706 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.31% of New Jersey Resources worth $42,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 334.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

