Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.61% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $42,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

